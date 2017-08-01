Watch Florida Georgia Line Storm Las Vegas in Bonkers 'Smooth' Video

Among the many similes put forth in Florida Georgia Line's laid-back ode "Smooth," one is slightly more inscrutable than the rest: "Like Cat Daddy driving a Caddy from Cali, baby," sing Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley at one point. It's a reference to colorful songwriter Craig Wiseman, a founding partner in the Big Loud family of companies that oversee a significant portion of FGL's career and also the secret weapon in the glitzy Las Vegas-themed "Smooth" video.

Co-directed by TK McCamy and Brian Kelley (in his directorial debut), the clip comes with a bit of story before the music portion starts. Wiseman plays "Cat Daddy," piloting a pink Cadillac through the Nevada desert before picking up an Elvis impersonator. Hubbard and Kelley essentially play themselves, but as two stranded delivery drivers for their own Old Camp Whiskey. Cat Daddy, it turns out, is on his way to his Vegas wedding and offers a lift if they'll be his witnesses.

Meanwhile, Cat Daddy's future bride (played by his actual wife KK Wiseman) has hired a pair of FGL doppelgangers to track them to a Las Vegas penthouse, where the bacchanal is getting started. "It looks like they picked up two bros," says the Hubbard lookalike, in a bit of self-aware humor.

The glittering Vegas backdrop is fitting, because the "Smooth" video goes all in on over-the-top video tropes. There are gyrating background dancers, luxuriously smoked cigars, high-dollar poker games, a diamond grill in Kelley's mouth, elaborate costume changes and yes, even a Vegas wedding officiated by the King at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Kelley and Hubbard are currently on the road with their Smooth Tour, which has lined up a trio of sold-out stadium dates that include special guests the Backstreet Boys. The Nineties pop icons will also join FGL for an upcoming episode of Crossroads airing August 30th.