Florida Georgia Line Ready Nashville Bar, George Strait Debuts Tequila

Florida Georgia Line are getting into the nightclub business. The country-music duo will open a restaurant and club in Nashville dubbed FGL House. A four-story entertainment center, the building stands on 3rd Avenue South and will feature live music and a rooftop bar.

FGL House joins other celebrity bars in Nashville's Lower Broadway district, including Alan Jackson's Good Time Bar, John Rich's Redneck Riviera and Blake Shelton's upcoming Ole Red. The duo of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard is currently on the road, but will return to Nashville for CMA Music Festival in June.

George Strait is also expanding his portfolio, having recently partnered up with the Código 1530 tequila line. A high-end brand of fine spirits, Código was born from a private distiller in Mexico that Strait was introduced to by some friends. The singer recently hosted an intimate tasting event in Nashville, attended by Martina McBride, Kix Brooks, Chase Rice and producer Dave Cobb. Last month, Strait performed his 60 Number One hits over two nights in Las Vegas.