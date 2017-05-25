Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to Perform on CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards will include three notable collaborations when the annual salute to country music videos airs June 7th on CMT.

Florida Georgia Line will pair up with the Chainsmokers, Lady Antebellum will join Earth, Wind & Fire, and Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will reprise their duet "The Fighter," off Urban's Ripcord album.

FGL appear on the Chainsmokers' new electro-pop album Memories … Do Not Open, singing on the track "Last Day Alive," while Lady A is set to play with R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire on an upcoming installment of CMT Crossroads.

And after performing "The Fighter" on both the ACM Awards and the Grammys, Urban and Underwood will do it one more time. "Carrie and I are working to create a different take on 'The Fighter' for the CMT Awards," Urban said in statement.

Nashville star Charles Esten is set to host this year's show, which also features performances by Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett.

Urban, Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini lead all nominees with four nominations. The CMT Music Awards air June 7th at 8:00 p.m./ET on CMT.