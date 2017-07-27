Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys to Team Up for 'CMT Crossroads'

On the heels of scoring a Number One country hit with "God, Your Mama, and Me," Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys will team up yet again for an installment of CMT Crossroads, the network's genre-crossing performance series.

Set to premiere Wednesday, August 30th, at 10:00 pm./ET on CMT, the episode pairs up the trailblazing country duo with the Nineties boy-band survivors to perform each other's songs. Among the hits on the set list: Backstreet's "I Want It That Way" and "As Long As You Love Me," and FGL's "H.O.L.Y." and their breakout juggernaut "Cruise."

The Backstreet Boys also appear on select dates of Florida Georgia Line's Smooth Tour this summer, along with frequent FGL collaborator Nelly, and "Fix" singer Chris Lane. Their next stop with FGL is July 29th at Target Field in Minneapolis.

"These guys are professionals, they take their job really serious and they also take their relationships with each other really serious," Hubbard said earlier this year of working with Backstreet Boys. "I would imagine it's not always easy. Those guys are brothers, they're really, really tight through the ups and downs. It's really cool to see."