Eric Church Releases Huge '61 Days in Church' Live Set to Apple Music

Eric Church has announced 61 Days in Church, a near definitive account of his 2017 Holdin' My Own Tour. Beginning last week, the ambitious singer-songwriter is releasing batches of live recordings from his tour to Apple Music. Thirty songs are currently available with more than 100 to follow. Following an exclusive two-week period with Apple Music, the tracks will be available on all streaming services, with a physical CD and vinyl package set for release on Record Store Day 2018 (April 21st).

Among the songs now available are hits like "How 'Bout You," "Homeboy" and "Talladega," along with fan favorites "Lightning," "Lotta Boot Left to Fill" and "Sinners Like Me." Church has also made a number of collaborations available, including his take on Bad Company's "Oh Atlanta" with touring vocalist Joanna Cotten, and "Screw You, We're From Texas" with Lone Star State icon Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Church recorded more than 200 hours of music during his Holdin' My Own Tour, a 61-date run that regularly featured three-hour concerts with no opening acts. The 61 Days in Church releases run in order of the tour dates he played, beginning with January 13th's kick-off in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Church was nominated for three CMA Awards when the nominations were revealed on September 4th. He'll vie for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "Kill a Word," his collaboration with Rhiannon Giddens, when the trophies are handed out live on ABC on November 8th.