Eric Church, Keith Urban Lead 2018 Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

Partying on the beach is nothing new for modern-day music festivals, but Tortuga Music Festival has made a tradition of bringing in fans to help save the very ocean along which the three-day event takes place. Entering its sixth year in 2018, Tortuga has announced next year's lineup, led by Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban, and Snoop Dogg.

Held each spring at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tortuga's mission is to raise awareness about ocean conservation and research, as well as the protection of native marine life. Often heavy on country music acts, the festival's headliners in recent years have included Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Alan Jackson, and Chris Stapleton.

Taking place April 6th to 8th, the 2018 edition follows much the sample template, though rapper Snoop Dogg is one of the first non-country artists to be named as a headliner. Also playing the Main Stage will be recent CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Dan + Shay, Russell Dickerson, Kip Moore, Chase Rice, Lucie Silvas, Sister Hazel, Cadillac Three, and Tyminski.

In addition to the main stage, the smaller Electric Sunrise Stage (where Snoop Dogg plays) will feature Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, William Michael Morgan, and Muscadine Bloodline. That stage also features other, non-country acts, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, R&B singer Michael Franti & Spearhead, and rapper Shaggy.

Tickets for the 2018 Tortuga Festival go on sale Friday, December 1st, with a portion of proceeds going to the Rock the Ocean Foundation, which organizes the festival in conjunction with LiveNation and provides special interactive and informational exhibits about ocean preservation on the festival grounds.