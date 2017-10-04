Eagles Team With SiriusXM for Grand Ole Opry Debut

The Eagles will perform an invitation-only show at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee on October 29th.

The concert is part of a partnership with SiriusXM, which will launch a limited-run Eagles Channel in mid-November. The Eagles will curate the programming on the station, while it will also broadcast the full Opry concert over Thanksgiving weekend. A three-song preview of the gig will air live on three SiriusXM channels: the Bridge, Classic Vinyl and the Spectrum.

The show marks the Eagles' first at the legendary Opry House. The band's lineup will feature members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, as well as Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who will fill in for his late father, Glenn Frey.

The Eagles recently wrapped a string of stadium concerts, Classic West, Classic East and Classic Northwest, which marked their first live shows without Frey, who died in 2016. Along with the Opry concert, the band has scheduled a brief run of arena dates this fall, starting October 17th in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Walsh spoke about the Eagles' future live plans, saying they'll likely embark on small-scale treks rather than major tours. "I don't think we'll ever tour again, but I think we'll do six shows a year, something like that," he said.

