Dylan Fest 2017: 10 Best Things We Saw
From John Paul White to Wynonna, the highlights of Bob Dylan's 76th birthday tribute concert in Nashville
The old maxim that Bob Dylan’s songs are better when other people perform them may be a lot of bollocks, but they sure do lend themselves to reinterpretation. Tuesday night at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the Best Fest hosted the first night of its 16th annual Dylan Fest in honor of the Bard's 76th birthday, trotting out nearly 50 musicians to take a stab at 30 or so of his songs. There were some living legends, some wild script flips, and the requisite Last Waltz-style singalong, but these 10 moments were the best of the night. Night 2 gets underway this evening, with tickets still available.