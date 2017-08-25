Hear Dustin Lynch's Sultry Hookup Jam 'Why We Call Each Other'

It goes without saying that Dustin Lynch's upcoming LP establishes the idea that his Current Mood (which is the title of the album, out September 8th) isn't short on carnality. With the just-released "Why We Call Each Other," he explains – and answers – a clandestine, late-night booty call with smoldering vocals and an R&B vibe. The tune was written by Lynch with Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, and like the majority of the album, peers into his life as one of country music's most eligible bachelors.

"This is about the go-to person you send the 'are you up?' text at 1 a.m. ," Lynch tells Rolling Stone Country. "A lot of folks can relate to that."

Many can no doubt also relate to the place the "Small Town Boy" singer found him when the process of putting together the album, which follows the sonically different Where It's At, released three years ago. "Since the start of this album, I was what I thought was in love . . . [and then went] to hating someone and kind of coming to terms with myself on what I wanted to be as a person," he says. "So it's a big circle of emotions and life that I've lived over the past few years."