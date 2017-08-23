Dustin Lynch Details New Album 'Current Mood'

Dustin Lynch's forthcoming album Current Mood is one of the year's more anticipated country releases, both for hit singles like "Small Town Boy" and the promise of it being an eclectic, genre-defying collection of songs. Ahead of the album's release, Lynch has shared more details about the album, including the full track listing.

The track names may not be news to some observant fans, though, as Lynch has been strategically posting photographs of himself wearing t-shirts emblazoned with song titles and lyrics – in the proper sequence, no less – since early August. Songwriters on the project include Rhett Akins, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman, and Lynch himself.

"The album is just real, and it's me," Lynch told Rolling Stone Country earlier this month. "It makes me feel something and makes me want to feel something with someone else."

Lynch will kick off his own headlining Ride or Die Tour on November 3rd in Fayetteville, North Carolina, with support from Ryan Hurd, Michael Ray and LANCO. His next tour stop is in Kansas City, Missouri on August 24th.

Current Mood is out September 8th. Here's the full track list:

1. "I'd Be Jealous Too" (Dustin Lynch, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite)

2. "Seein' Red" (Tully Kennedy, Kurt Allison, Steve Bogard, Jason Sever)

3. "Small Town Boy" (Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Kyle Fishman)

4. "Why We Call Each Other" (Dustin Lynch, Lee Miller, Ross Copperman

5. "Here We Come" (Dustin Lynch, Zach Crowell, Jon Nite)

6. "Love Me or Leave Me Alone" (Dustin Christensen, Chris Gelbuda)

7. "Back on It" (Brent Anderson, Will Weatherly, Smith Ahnquist)

8. "I Wish You Were Beer" (Jon Nite, Josh Osborne, Justin Ebach)

9. "State Lines" (Dustin Lynch, Kyle Fishman, Andy Albert)

10. "Party Song" (Brett Tyler, Craig Wiseman, Morgan Wallen)

11. "New Girl" (Dustin Lynch, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley)

12. "Why Not Tonight" (Dustin Lynch, Jimmy Robbins, Jon Nite)

13. "Sun Don't Go Down on That" (Dustin Lynch, Ross Copperman, Jon Nite)