Don Henley, Lyle Lovett, Clint Black Detail Hurricane Harvey Relief Show

Don Henley, Lyle Lovett and Clint Black will partner for a concert to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts November 28th at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth, Texas. Tickets for Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit go on sale September 22nd via the Bass Hall website.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, which will distribute the money to various charities doing relief work in the deluged city of Houston and its surrounding areas. Henley, Lovett, Black and businessman Ed Bass will also offer their advice about where the funds should be allocated.

Henley and Lovett were both born in Texas, while Black was raised in the town of Katy, outside of Houston. In a statement, Black spoke about watching footage of Hurricane Harvey devastate his home town, saying, "We braced ourselves through the night as the flood waters grew closer to our family's doorsteps in Houston and Katy," Black said. "My mom, brothers, niece and nephews were all very fortunate and I knew I had to find a way to help those who weren’t so lucky, to recover and rebuild what was lost in the hurricane."

The Helping Texans concert marks the latest all-star effort to raise money for hurricane relief. Solange will perform a benefit show with the Sun Ra Arkestra at the Orpheum Theater in Boston September 28th, while Fall Out Boy will dedicate their November 7th show in Houston to Harvey relief efforts. On September 22nd, Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more will team for the Harvey Can't Mess With Texas concert at Austin's Frank Erwin Center.

Recently, Lovett also participated in the Hand in Hand telethon, appearing on stage with George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Robert Earl Keen for a performance of Strait's Lone Star ode, "Texas."

