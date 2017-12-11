Dierks Bentley to Receive Radio Humanitarian Award

Dierks Bentley will be honored at this year's Country Radio Seminar with the 2018 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award. The special award is presented by the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, and is meant to highlight a country music artist who has "exhibited exceptional humanitarian efforts during their career."

Bentley was chosen for the award based largely on the 10-year run of his Miles & Music for Kids event, which combines charity motorcycle rides with a live country concert and has, so far, raised more than $4 million for children's hospitals around the country. The final concert took place in 2015.

The award also recognizes Bentley's efforts in organizing and headlining the Country Cares Concert in 2013. That fundraising show was created to benefit families of the Granite Mountain Hotshots – 19 firefighters who perished during the deadly Yarnell Hill Wildfire in Bentley's home state of Arizona. The event raised more than half a million dollars.

Past recipients of the award include Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley and Reba McEntire. The 2018 Country Radio Seminar takes place in Nashville from February 5th through 7th. Bentley was also recently reveled as a headliner for Chicago's fourth annual Windy City LakeShake festival, taking place June 22nd through 24th.