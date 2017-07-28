Dierks Bentley Readies New Song for Arizona Firefighters Movie

Dierks Bentley will contribute a new song to the action film Only the Brave. Opening in theaters on October 20th, the movie tells the true-life tale of the 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots firefighters who died battling Arizona's Yarnell Hill wildfire in 2013.

The men perished when winds abruptly changed and cut off their only escape route, resulting in the nation's biggest loss of firefighters since the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks.

An Arizona native, Bentley organized a concert after the Yarnell Hill tragedy, raising money for the victims' families, that year and, this past April, visited the site to pay his respects. He recently shared the news about his involvement in the soundtrack on Twitter, writing, "so honored to have a song in this film. It sheds light on the lifestyle of wilderness fire fighters and honors these men and their families."

Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly star in Only the Brave.