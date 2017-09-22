David Rawlings to Launch Headlining Tour in November

David Rawlings will mount a 33-date tour beginning in late November and stretching through early March 2018. The tour, in support of the Americana musician's new album Poor David's Almanack, features Rawlings and his band performing two full sets of music each night, including songs from the album, which was released in August. Also part of the set will be favorite tracks from A Friend of a Friend and Nashville Obsolete, the first two LPs by the Dave Rawlings Machine. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale on at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 29th.

Poor David's Almanack, credited to David Rawlings, is the latest release from Acony Records, the label he and longtime musical partner Gillian Welch formed in 2001. The album marks their eighth studio collaboration. Welch and Rawlings were the recipients of an Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting in 2015 and the Berklee American Masters Award in 2016.

The LP was engineered by Ken Scott (Beatles, David Bowie) and Matt Andrews on analog tape during a week of sessions at Nashville 's historic Woodland Sound Studios. In addition to Welch and Rawlings, Acony is also the home of singer-songwriter Willie Watson, whose Folksinger Vol. 2 LP, produced by Rawlings, was released September 15th.

Ticket information for the upcoming tour is available on Rawlings' website.

"An Evening With David Rawlings" Tour Dates: