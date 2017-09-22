Trending

David Rawlings to Launch Headlining Tour in November

New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville and Atlanta among the 33 cities on singer-songwriter's upcoming intinerary

David Rawlings, who recently released his LP 'Poor David's Almanack,' will tour with the songs from the record beginning in November. Credit: Scott Dudleson/Getty Images

David Rawlings will mount a 33-date tour beginning in late November and stretching through early March 2018. The tour, in support of the Americana musician's new album Poor David's Almanack, features Rawlings and his band performing two full sets of music each night, including songs from the album, which was released in August. Also part of the set will be favorite tracks from A Friend of a Friend and Nashville Obsolete, the first two LPs by the Dave Rawlings Machine. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale on at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 29th.

Poor David's Almanack, credited to David Rawlings, is the latest release from Acony Records, the label he and longtime musical partner Gillian Welch formed in 2001. The album marks their eighth studio collaboration. Welch and Rawlings were the recipients of an Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting in 2015 and the Berklee American Masters Award in 2016.

The LP was engineered by Ken Scott (Beatles, David Bowie) and Matt Andrews on analog tape during a week of sessions at Nashville's historic Woodland Sound Studios. In addition to Welch and Rawlings, Acony is also the home of singer-songwriter Willie Watson, whose Folksinger Vol. 2 LP, produced by Rawlings, was released September 15th.

Ticket information for the upcoming tour is available on Rawlings' website.

"An Evening With David Rawlings" Tour Dates:

November 24 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
November 25 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
November 27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
November 28 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
November 29 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
December 1 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
December 2 – Albany, NY @ Hart Theatre at The Egg
December 3 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
December 5 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
December 6 – Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre
December 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
December 8 – Richmond, VA @ The National
December 9 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
January 17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theater
January 18 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
January 19 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
January 20-21 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
January 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
January 24 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
January 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
January 26 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
January 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
February 27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre
February 28 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
March 1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
March 2 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
March 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
March 5 – Arcata, CA @ John Van Duzer Theatre
March 7 – Grants Pass, OR @ Rogue Theater
March 8 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
March 9 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
March 10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre