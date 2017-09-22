Hear Darius Rucker's Affectionate New Song 'Don't'

Earlier this summer, Darius Rucker announced his plans to release When Was the Last Time, his fifth studio effort in country. Ahead of the album's October 20th release, Rucker has shared a new track, "Don't."

The mid-tempo love song finds Rucker sweetly singing about a flame who makes him "late for work" and wakes him up "without saying a word." With a simple, electric guitar-driven arrangement, the focus stays on Rucker's vocals and the song's lyrics.

"Don't" follows When Was the Last Time first single "For the First Time," which released in mid-summer. Of the new album, Rucker told Rolling Stone Country, "This is country music and that is what I set out to do. I set out to make country records; I don't want to make pop records," he says.

Rucker has also kept busy with On Par with Darius Rucker, a golf talk show on SiriusXM that launched in late July.