Watch Danielle Bradbery's Intense New 'Worth It' Video

With just three weeks to go before the release of I Don't Believe We've Met, Danielle Bradbery offers a visual introduction to more of the music from her second LP in the form of a video for the gutsy, self-assured "Worth It."

Related Keith Urban to Debut 'Female,' Weinstein Response Song, at CMA Awards "It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls," says Urban of new song, which addresses abuse and harassment

Bathed in striking tones of red, blue and purple throughout the clip, Bradbery conveys the idea that she's been bruised, figuratively speaking, but now fully in touch with her tougher self. She comes out swinging from the opening line, "Don't tell me I'm too hard to please, that you're too tired of fighting for me," and notes that "a real man knows what he signed up for and if you don't then I'll show myself the door."

Bradbery continues her evolution as an artist since the 2013 win on Season Four of The Voice that catapulted her into the spotlight as a new country artist. Since then she has toured with Brad Paisley, Hunter Hayes, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Brett Eldredge. With current songs like this one and Keith Urban's "Female" capturing the zeitgeist of empowerment and self-worth and enacting a change in conversation, Bradbery could be poised for a major breakthrough that has, for the most part, eluded her at country radio.



I Don't Believe We've Met will be available December 1st on Big Machine Records.

