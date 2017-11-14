Craig Morgan Highlights Veterans' Stories, Unveils Patriotic Wine

In September, Craig Morgan launched the latest edition of the American Stories Tour, a series of stripped-down, intimate concerts that found the singer of radio staples "That's What I Love About Sunday" and "Redneck Yacht Club" sharing personal stories about his life and music. The shows also spotlighted Morgan's own military service and, during the final stop in Nashville, the service of others.

The tour wrapped up on Veterans Day with Morgan welcoming wounded Army veteran Josh Ferguson to the stage to relay his experiences with the U.S. armed forces, along with another Army vet, Joseph James, who received a mortgage-free home via the Operation Finally Home campaign. Morgan teamed up with Operation Finally Home for his American Stories Tour, and he expects to stage another such tour in 2018.

Performing at Nashville's City Winery, Morgan also unveiled his latest venture: his own "Old Tattoo" wine. Named after the American flag image inked on his arm, the cabernet sauvignon features Morgan's tattoo on its label, and will be limited to 450 cases. He recently opened his own family store in his hometown of Dickson, Tennessee, which will carry both the wine and the honey Morgan harvests from his beekeeping operation.

The Grand Ole Opry member isn't the only country artist to branch out into the drink business. Zac Brown has his own wine, Blake Shelton promotes the Smithworks vodka line and Kenny Chesney is the face of his Blue Chair Bay rums.