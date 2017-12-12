Colter Wall Plots Headlining 2018 Tour

On the back of a breakout year in 2017, Colter Wall isn't looking to let up at all in the next year. The preternaturally deep-voiced Canadian singer is in the midst of a world tour that takes him to Europe this winter, and now he's added another 26 dates in the United States to itinerary early in 2018.

Related 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 Kip Moore flipped off the industry, Willie Nelson taunted mortality, and Margo Price questioned the American dream

Wall's self-titled debut LP, produced by Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb, has earned the Saskatchewan native consistent praise and propelled him to his first headlining tour this year. His North American dates for the remainder of this month are all sold out and he'll be off to Europe in January and February. Beginning in March, Wall will be back in the U.S. starting on the 8th at New Brooklyn Tavern in West Columbia, South Carolina. Playing mostly small clubs and theaters, he'll stop by Bowery Ballroom in New York City on April 11th and play The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on April 30th with Paul Cauthen and Josh Hedley.

Along the way, Wall will appear at two previously announced festival dates, one in March at Savannah Stopover Music Festival in Savannah, Georgia and the other in April at Stageocoach Musica Festival in Indio, California. The newly announced tour dates wrap up May 5th at Neumos in Seattle, Washington.

The full schedule of 2018 North American tour dates for Colter Wall:

March 8 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

March 9 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American

March 12 – Tupelo, MS @ Blue Canoe

March 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Studio

March 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

March 24 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall

March 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

March 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom @ Colectivo Coffee

March 29 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

March 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis

March 31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

April 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater

April 6 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

April 7 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

April 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

April 14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

April 15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

April 21 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival

April 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs

April 25 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

April 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre (with Paul Cauthen, Josh Hedley)

May 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

May 4 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

May 5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos