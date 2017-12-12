Colter Wall Plots Headlining 2018 Tour

On the back of a breakout year in 2017, Colter Wall isn't looking to let up at all in the next year. The preternaturally deep-voiced Canadian singer is in the midst of a world tour that takes him to Europe this winter, and now he's added another 26 dates in the United States to itinerary early in 2018.
Wall's self-titled debut LP, produced by Grammy winning producer Dave Cobb, has earned the Saskatchewan native consistent praise and propelled him to his first headlining tour this year. His North American dates for the remainder of this month are all sold out and he'll be off to Europe in January and February. Beginning in March, Wall will be back in the U.S. starting on the 8th at New Brooklyn Tavern in West Columbia, South Carolina. Playing mostly small clubs and theaters, he'll stop by Bowery Ballroom in New York City on April 11th and play The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on April 30th with Paul Cauthen and Josh Hedley.
Along the way, Wall will appear at two previously announced festival dates, one in March at Savannah Stopover Music Festival in Savannah, Georgia and the other in April at Stageocoach Musica Festival in Indio, California. The newly announced tour dates wrap up May 5th at Neumos in Seattle, Washington.
The full schedule of 2018 North American tour dates for Colter Wall:
March 8 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
March 9 – Charleston, SC @ The Royal American
March 12 – Tupelo, MS @ Blue Canoe
March 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Studio
March 23 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
March 24 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall
March 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
March 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom @ Colectivo Coffee
March 29 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel
March 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indianapolis
March 31 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
April 4 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater
April 6 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
April 7 – Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall
April 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
April 14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
April 15 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
April 20 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
April 21 – Dale, TX @ Old Settler’s Music Festival
April 22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Upstairs
April 25 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 27 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
April 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre (with Paul Cauthen, Josh Hedley)
May 2 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
May 4 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
May 5 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos