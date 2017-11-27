Cole Swindell Plots Headlining 2018 Reason to Drink Tour

Though he's got an impressive seven Number One singles to his credit, Cole Swindell has thus far played a supporting role on tours with superstars Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, among others. That changes in 2018, when Swindell launches the Reason to Drink Tour, his first-ever headlining trek.

The Reason to Drink Tour embarks February 15th at Allentown, Pennsylvania's PPL Center, with 19 dates currently stretching through early April. "Fix a Drink" singer Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina will support the "You Should Be Here" singer on all dates of the tour, which concludes with an April 6th show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets will be on sale December 1st.

In other Swindell news, he's in the midst of his fourth consecutive Down Home Tour, named for his yearly Down Home Sessions EPs. The fourth installment of that series was released Friday, November 24th, and includes Swindell's stripped-down renditions of his songs that were recorded by others, including "This Is How We Roll" (Florida Georgia Line with Luke Bryan), "Roller Coaster" (Bryan) and "Get Me Some of That" (Thomas Rhett).

Dates for Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour:

February 15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

February 16 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

February 17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

February 22 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

February 23 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

February 24 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena

March 2 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

March 3 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

March 8 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Civic Center

March 9 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum

March 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 15 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

March 16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

March 17 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

March 22 – Huntington, WV @ The Big Sandy Superstore Arena

March 23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

March 24 – Corbin, KY @ The Arena

April 6 – Temecula, CA @ The Summit at Pechango Casino

April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater