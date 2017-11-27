Cole Swindell Plots Headlining 2018 Reason to Drink Tour

Though he's got an impressive seven Number One singles to his credit, Cole Swindell has thus far played a supporting role on tours with superstars Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, among others. That changes in 2018, when Swindell launches the Reason to Drink Tour, his first-ever headlining trek.
The Reason to Drink Tour embarks February 15th at Allentown, Pennsylvania's PPL Center, with 19 dates currently stretching through early April. "Fix a Drink" singer Chris Janson and Lauren Alaina will support the "You Should Be Here" singer on all dates of the tour, which concludes with an April 6th show at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Tickets will be on sale December 1st.
In other Swindell news, he's in the midst of his fourth consecutive Down Home Tour, named for his yearly Down Home Sessions EPs. The fourth installment of that series was released Friday, November 24th, and includes Swindell's stripped-down renditions of his songs that were recorded by others, including "This Is How We Roll" (Florida Georgia Line with Luke Bryan), "Roller Coaster" (Bryan) and "Get Me Some of That" (Thomas Rhett).
Dates for Cole Swindell’s Reason to Drink Tour:
February 15 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
February 16 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
February 17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
February 22 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center
February 23 – Madison, WI @ The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
February 24 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena
March 2 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
March 3 – Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center
March 8 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Civic Center
March 9 – Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Coliseum
March 10 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
March 15 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
March 16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
March 17 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena
March 22 – Huntington, WV @ The Big Sandy Superstore Arena
March 23 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center
March 24 – Corbin, KY @ The Arena
April 6 – Temecula, CA @ The Summit at Pechango Casino
April 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater