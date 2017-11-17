Trending

CMT's 'Nashville' to End After Sixth Season

Music City drama returns for its final run of episodes in January

CMT's 'Nashville,' starring Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, will end its run after six seasons in 2018. Credit: Mark Levine/Courtesy of CMT

Just a season-and-a-half after killing off the character of country queen Rayna Jaymes, the rest of the Nashville will take their final bows. Lionsgate Television Group, which produces the show, has announced that the series' upcoming sixth season (and second on CMT after being canceled by ABC) will be its last.

New of the series' end was revealed on Friday, with one of its executive producers, Marshall Herskovitz, saying in a statement, "All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters. And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns – and amazing music! – that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years."

Nashville made its debut in the fall of 2012 on ABC and quickly became a critical favorite, earning Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations while mixing dramatic fictional storylines with original music performances and guest appearances from real-life country stars and other celebrities. The show currently airs in 225 territories worldwide, and has spawned 22 soundtracks – including a Christmas album – which have collectively sold more than one million album units and over 5 million single-track downloads. It has also been nominated for multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards.

As it had during Season Five, CMT will air the 16-episode final season in two parts. The series finale is expected to air in the summer of 2018, with an exact date yet to be determined. The final season of Nashville premieres Thursday, January 4th at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on CMT. Streaming partner Hulu will continue making episodes available to stream the day after they air on CMT.