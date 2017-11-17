CMT's 'Nashville' to End After Sixth Season

Just a season-and-a-half after killing off the character of country queen Rayna Jaymes, the rest of the Nashville will take their final bows. Lionsgate Television Group, which produces the show, has announced that the series' upcoming sixth season (and second on CMT after being canceled by ABC) will be its last.
New of the series' end was revealed on Friday, with one of its executive producers, Marshall Herskovitz, saying in a statement, "All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show's fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters. And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns – and amazing music! – that made
As it had during Season Five, CMT will air the 16-episode final season in two parts. The series finale is expected to air in the summer of 2018, with an exact date yet to be determined. The final season of