CMT, 'The Hills' Creator Team Up for 'Music City' Reality Show

The executive producer of MTV's reality-show staples Laguna Beach and The Hills is setting his sights on Nashville. Adam DiVello and CMT have teamed up for a new reality series titled Music City. Set to premiere in early 2018, the show follows a group of young people aiming for success in the music industry, while navigating their personal lives.
Music City will make its debut with an eight-episode run. It will air alongside CMT's successful drama Nashville, which the network revived after it was canceled by ABC. It's set to return for a new season in January.
DiVello's series isn't the first to put Nashville in the reality-show spotlight. Lifetime debuted Chasing Nashville in 2013, with A&E following suit with Crazy Hearts: Nashville in 2014. Both were quickly canceled.