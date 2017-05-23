CMA Music Fest Adds Dan + Shay, Oak Ridge Boys on Free Stage

The Country Music Association has announced the lineup for the new Cracker Barrel Country Road Stage, which will host a handful of free nightly concerts at downtown Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Music Festival.



Headliners include Big & Rich and the Oak Ridge Boys on Thursday, June 8th; Sara Evans leading a "Ladies of Country" concert on Friday, June 9th; and Hunter Hayes and Dan + Shay performing Saturday, June 10th, as part of Sirius XM the Highway's lineup.

Other performers over the three nights include Deana Carter, Billy Ray Cyrus, Danielle Bradbery, Kellie Pickler, Aubrie Sellers, RaeLynn and High Valley.

Shows at the Cracker Barrel Country Road Stage are free and open to those without the four-day CMA Fest passes. As part of their involvement in the festival, Cracker Barrel will host a "Rock-A-Thon," which will raise funds for the CMA Foundation by encouraging fans to rock in the country store and eatery's trademark rocking chairs.

CMA Music Festival takes place June 8th through 11th at stages throughout Nashville. Festival headliners for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium include Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Sam Hunt.