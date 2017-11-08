CMA Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

Winners in two categories at the 51st CMA Awards were revealed on Good Morning America today, ahead of Wednesday night's telecast.

The action-packed clip for Brothers Osborne's "It Ain't My Fault" was named Music Video of the Year, edging out offerings from Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, and Thomas Rhett with Maren Morris. Directed by Ryan Silver and Wes Edwards, the "It Ain't My Fault" video mixed a Point Break-style bank-robbing narrative with sharp commentary on President Donald Trump's policies.

In the Musical Event of the Year category, two country legends triumphed over the competition. "Funny How Time Slips Away," recorded by the late Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson and appearing on Campbell's final album, Adios, took the prize, beating the Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris chart-topper "Craving You," as well as Eric Church and Rhiannon Giddens' socially conscious "Kill a Word."

The 51st annual CMA Awards, co-hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood and featuring performances by Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and many others, airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here's the complete winners list:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

The Breaker – Little Big Town

From A Room, Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Heart Break – Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings ­– Miranda Lambert

Single of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt

"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town (songwriter: Taylor Swift)

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban (songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen)

"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi (songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)

"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie and Tae

Brothers Osborne

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Music Video of the Year

"Better Man" – Little Big Town

"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne – WINNER

"Vice" – Miranda Lambert

Musical Event of the Year

"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

"Funny How Time Slips Away" – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson – WINNER

"Kill a Word" – Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney with Pink

"Speak to a Girl" – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)