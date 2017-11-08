CMA Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

Winners in two categories at the 51st CMA Awards were revealed on Good Morning America today, ahead of Wednesday night's telecast.
The action-packed clip for Brothers Osborne's "It Ain't My Fault" was named Music Video of the Year, edging out offerings from Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, and Thomas Rhett with Maren Morris. Directed by Ryan Silver and Wes Edwards, the "It Ain't My Fault" video mixed a Point Break-style bank-robbing narrative with sharp commentary on President Donald Trump's policies.
In the Musical Event of the Year category, two country legends triumphed over the competition. "Funny How Time Slips Away," recorded by the late Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson and appearing on Campbell's final album, Adios, took the prize, beating the Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris chart-topper "Craving You," as well as Eric Church and Rhiannon Giddens' socially conscious "Kill a Word."
The 51st annual CMA Awards, co-hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood and featuring performances by Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and many others, airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here's the complete winners list:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
The Breaker – Little Big Town
From A Room, Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton
Heart Break – Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings – Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt
"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town (songwriter: Taylor Swift)
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban (songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen)
"Body Like a Back Road" – Sam Hunt (songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
"Dirt on My Boots" – Jon Pardi (songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)
"Tin Man" – Miranda Lambert (songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall)
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie and Tae
Brothers Osborne
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Music Video of the Year
"Better Man" – Little Big Town
"Blue Ain't Your Color" – Keith Urban
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
"It Ain't My Fault" – Brothers Osborne – WINNER
"Vice" – Miranda Lambert
Musical Event of the Year
"Craving You" – Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
"Funny How Time Slips Away" – Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson – WINNER
"Kill a Word" – Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens
"Setting the World on Fire" – Kenny Chesney with Pink
"Speak to a Girl" – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)