Pink, Eric Church, Keith Urban Added to CMA Awards Performance Lineup

With less than two weeks before the 51st annual CMA Awards on ABC, the lineup of performers continues to grow, with Pink, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and Keith Urban among those announced via the Country Music Association's Twitter early Friday morning. Also set to perform during the live telecast are Eric Church, Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker.

Related 2017 CMA Awards Surprises: Jason Aldean Snubbed, Jason Isbell Nominated When analyzing the nominations for the 51st CMA Awards, it's a tale of two Jasons

Pink is a CMA nominee this year for "Setting the World on Fire," her duet with Kenny Chesney, while McGraw and Hill compete together in that same category for their "Speak to a Girl." Four-time 2017 nominee Keith Urban is up for the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, for the second consecutive year, competing against Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and reigning Entertainer Garth Brooks, while Lady Antebellum will compete once again in the Vocal Group category as well as vying for Album of the Year for Heart Break.

Earlier this week, several duet performances were revealed, with Reba McEntire and Kelse Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, Kane Brown and show co-host Bread Paisley, and Maren Morris and Niall Horan all set to take the stage together.

Also slated to perform are six-time CMA Female Vocalist Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Stapleton, Brooks and newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson, along with Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett and Paisley's co-host, Carrie Underwood.