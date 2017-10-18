CMA Awards 2017: Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert to Perform

The first round of performers has been revealed for the 51st CMA Awards, with nominees Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton leading the charge. Also appearing will be 16-time CMA winner Alan Jackson, who – along with songwriter Don Schlitz and the late Jerry Reed – is a 2017 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. Additional performers announced for the November 8th event include fellow nominees Brothers Osborne, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett and co-host Carrie Underwood.

The most-awarded Entertainer of the Year with five titles, including last year's honor, Garth Brooks earned his 12th nomination in the category this year. He first won the award in 1991 and 1992, then followed with back-to-back wins in 1997 and 1998.



This year's top nominee with five mentions, Miranda Lambert currently has her 11th nomination in the Female Vocalist category, which she has won a record six consecutive times. She reigns as the most awarded female artist in CMA history, having earned 12 trophies since 2010.