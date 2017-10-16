Chris Young Unveils 2018 Losing Sleep Tour

Chris Young is due to be officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, October 17th, but the Nashville native already has his eye on 2018. He announced plans today for an initial run of 18 shows starting next January on the new Losing Sleep Tour with guests Kane Brown and Lanco.
Named for Young's new LP, Losing Sleep, which is due to be released this Friday via RCA Nashville, the tour kicks off January 11th, 2018 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and runs until February 24th at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Besides a number of Midwestern dates, other shows will take place in the South and along the East Coast.
Losing Sleep, which Young co-produced, is the follow up to his chart-topping 2015 album I'm Coming Over. The album's title track was released as the lead single last May, cracking the Top 20 on the Billboard country chart. Young got the news of his Opry induction from Vince Gill while performing in Nashville back in August.
The full itinerary for Chris Young's Losing Sleep Tour with Kane Brown and Lanco:
January 11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
January 12 — Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
January 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
January 18 — Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena
January 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
January 20 — Hoffman Estates, IL @ Sears Centre Arena
February 1 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell
February 2 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
February 3 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
February 8 —Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
February 9 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
February 10 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
February 15 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
February 16 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
February 17 — Estero, FL @ Germain Arena
February 22 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
February 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 24 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center