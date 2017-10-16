Chris Young Unveils 2018 Losing Sleep Tour

Chris Young is due to be officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, October 17th, but the Nashville native already has his eye on 2018. He announced plans today for an initial run of 18 shows starting next January on the new Losing Sleep Tour with guests Kane Brown and Lanco.

Named for Young's new LP, Losing Sleep, which is due to be released this Friday via RCA Nashville, the tour kicks off January 11th, 2018 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and runs until February 24th at US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Besides a number of Midwestern dates, other shows will take place in the South and along the East Coast.

Losing Sleep, which Young co-produced, is the follow up to his chart-topping 2015 album I'm Coming Over. The album's title track was released as the lead single last May, cracking the Top 20 on the Billboard country chart. Young got the news of his Opry induction from Vince Gill while performing in Nashville back in August.

The full itinerary for Chris Young's Losing Sleep Tour with Kane Brown and Lanco:

January 11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

January 12 — Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

January 13 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

January 18 — Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

January 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

January 20 — Hoffman Estates, IL @ Sears Centre Arena

February 1 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

February 2 — Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

February 3 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

February 8 —Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

February 9 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

February 10 — Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

February 15 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

February 16 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

February 17 — Estero, FL @ Germain Arena

February 22 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

February 23 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 24 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ US Cellular Center