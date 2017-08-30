Chris Young to Become Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry

Chris Young will become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Vince Gill surprised the Nashville area native with an invitation to join the hallowed country music institution during a Tuesday night performance at the Opry.

Gill, already an Opry member, as well as a Country Music Hall of Famer, was the perfect choice to deliver the news to Young. The pair joined up on Young's latest Number One single "Sober Saturday Night," which they celebrated prior to the Opry performance with a backstage industry event.

Prior to performing "Sober Saturday Night" during his Opry set, Young was met by Gill at center stage, who joked that he'd never been paid for his studio session for the song. "I'll forgive the session fees if you'll be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry," Gill said. Young, of course, said yes.

The singer, who will release his new album Losing Sleep on October 20th, will be formally inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on October 17th.

The last member to be inducted was Crystal Gayle, who joined in January, following a surprise invitation by Carrie Underwood in November 2016.