Chris Young Details New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Fresh from his invitation to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, Chris Young shared plans for a new LP on Thursday. Losing Sleep, slated for release on October 20th, follows the country star's 2015 Gold-certified album I'm Comin' Over.



Losing Sleep shows Young switching things up by co-writing every song – a first on his albums – including the title track. Young also co-produced the album, as he did for his last two records, including the holiday project It Must Be Christmas in 2016. Including his Christmas album, Young will have released three records in as many years.

"I am always writing, so you never know," Young told Rolling Stone Country in late 2016. "That is one thing I always do. No one has to push me to write."



In addition to his invitation to join the Opry, Young has also made news as a tireless advocate for Houston, often mentioning relief efforts in his social media and pledging $100,000 of his own funds for those affected by flooding. He also launched a GoFundMe page to raise a total of $500,000 for disaster victims. At the time of this writing, the campaign has raised nearly $400,000 of its goal.



Here is the Losing Sleep track list:

1. "Losing Sleep" (Chris Young, Chris DeStefano, Josh Hoge)

2. "Hangin' On" (Chris Young, Corey Crowder, Josh Hoge)

3. "Holiday" (Chris Young, Cary Barlowe, Johnny Bulford, Corey Crowder)

4. "Radio and the Rain" (Chris Young, Corey Crowder, Josh Hoge)

5. "Where I Go When I Drink" (Chris Young, Tyler Reeve, Trent Tomlinson)

6. "She's Got a Way" (Chris Young, Cary Barlowe, Corey Crowder)

7. "Leave Me Wanting More" (Chris Young, Corey Crowder, John Pierce)

8. "Trouble Looking" (Chris Young, Corey Crowder, Liz Rose)

9. "Woke Up Like This" (Chris Young, Corey Crowder, Josh Hoge)

10. "Blacked Out" (Chris Young, Josh Hoge, Jon Randall)