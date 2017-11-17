Hear Chris Stapleton's Bluesy New Song 'Tryin' to Untangle My Mind'

Two weeks before the release of his new From A Room: Volume 2 LP, Chris Stapleton offers another taste of the record with "Tryin' to Untangle My Mind," a thick slice of bluesy rock and traditional country delivered in Stapleton's trademark growling twang.

Related Chris Stapleton Details New Album 'From A Room: Volume 2' Second installment of songs recorded in producer Dave Cobb's studio will arrive December 1st

Written by Stapleton with Jaron Boyer and Kendell Marvel, the new tune has the singer confessing that drinking whiskey, wooing women and blowing money are just a few of the methods he's used to untangle his mind. Featuring the trademark harmony vocals of his wife Morgane Stapleton, the song – and the album – were recorded at Nashville's iconic RCA Studio A (which is represented by capital "A" the title of both volumes of From A Room. Produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb, who also plays acoustic guitar on the record, the album also includes Stapleton's longtime band members J.T. Cure (bass) and Derek Mixon (drums).

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Stapleton also won Album of the Year for the first From A Room collection earlier this month. From A Room: Volume 2 is out December 1st and is currently available for pre-order, as well as in exclusive limited-edition bundles featuring t-shirts, vinyl LPs and more. Stapleton has previously released new tracks "Millionaire" and "Scarecrow in the Garden" from the upcoming collection.