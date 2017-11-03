Hear Chris Stapleton's Haunting New Song 'Scarecrow in the Garden'

With the release of From A Room: Volume 2 now less than a month away, Chris Stapleton has another new song previewing his second LP of 2017, "Scarecrow in the Garden."

Written by Stapleton, Brice Long, and Matt Fleener, "Scarecrow in the Garden" is a spare, ominous ballad about a West Virginia farm that's been passed down through the family of immigrants from North Ireland. The narrator has inherited the property, but, in a tale that has some extra resonance given the devastating hurricanes that have hit this year, he isn't enjoying the prosperity of prior generations. "The fields ain't what they once were, the rains just seem to flood," he says. Things turn desperate by song's end, as he contemplates the sinister specter of the scarecrow while clutching a bible and a pistol.

"Scarecrow in the Garden" is the second song to be released from Stapleton's new LP, the follow up to From A Room: Volume 1 which was released last May. The first, album opener "Millionaire," was released in October, shortly after he'd announced the album's December 1st release date. Stapleton plays Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio tonight.