Hear Chris Stapleton's Soulful New Song 'Millionaire'

If you expected Chris Stapleton to come out swinging with the lead single off From A Room: Volume 2, think again. The first song the Grammy winner has shared from the forthcoming LP is its soulful opening track: a beautiful, mid-tempo cover of Kevin Welch's "Millionaire," which you can hear above.

"Love is more precious than gold, it can't be bought and it can't be sold," Stapleton sings on the chorus, accompanied by his wife and singing partner, Morgane. A spare love ballad driven by acoustic guitar, "Millionaire" sets an intriguing, appreciative tone for what's to come on the rest of the album, the companion piece to From A Room: Volume 1, which was released May 5th. The album will be bookended with another cover song, "Friendship," written by Homer Banks and Lester Snell and made famous by Pops Staples.

Recorded in RCA Studio A in Nashville, the space that gave the album its name, From A Room: Volume 2 was produced by Dave Cobb, who also produced the first installment and Stapleton's acclaimed 2015 debut Traveller. The album, his third as a solo artist, will be released December 1st, as Stapleton announced last weekend during a show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. His All-American Road Show Tour stops tonight at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.