Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town Top Country Grammy Nominations

Nominees for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton leading the country contingent, earning three nods apiece. Little Big Town earned mentions for Best Country Song, Best Country Album (The Breaker) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Better Man." That tune also earns Taylor Swift a nomination in the country category as songwriter. Chris Stapleton is up for Best Country Solo Performance for "Either Way," his From A Room: Vol. 1 is in the running for Best Country Album, and "Broken Halos" is nominated for Best Country Song.

Miranda Lambert scored a pair of nominations, with "Tin Man" in the running for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, though her album The Weight of These Wings was shut out. Lady Antebellum's Heart Break is up for Best Country Album and their "You Look Good" earned a nod in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, while newcomers Midland earned two nods as well, with their breakout hit, "Drinkin' Problem" up for both Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. In the American Roots categories, which include Americana, folk, blues and bluegrass music, musicians Glen Campbell, Leonard Cohen and Gregg Allman received posthumous nominations. Twenty-seven-time Grammy winner Alison Krauss, the leading winner among female artists in Grammy history, scored two nominations for tracks from her Windy City LP, "Losing You" and "I Never Cared for You."

Hip-hop performer-producer Jay-Z leads this year's Grammy pack with eight nominations. The Grammy Awards, hosted by late-night TV's James Corden, will air live from New York 's Madison Square Garden , Sunday, January 28th at 7:30 p.m. ET , on CBS.

Here are the Grammy nominees in the country, Americana, bluegrass and roots music categories:

Best Country Song

"Better Man," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

" Body Like A Back Road, " Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

"Broken Halos," Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

"Drinkin' Problem," Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach, songwriters ( Midland )

"Tin Man," Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt

"Losing You," Alison Krauss

"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

"I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris

"Either Way," Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Breaker, Little Big Town

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

"It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne

"My Old Man," Zac Brown Band

"You Look Good," Lady Antebellum

"Better Man," Little Big Town

"Drinkin' Problem," Midland

Best Americana Album

Southern Blood, Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb

Beast Epic, Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Brand New Day, The Mavericks

Best American Roots Performance

"Killer Diller Blues," Alabama Shakes

"Let My Mother Live," Blind Boys of Alabama

" Arkansas Farmboy," Glen Campbell

"Steer Your Way," Leonard Cohen

"I Never Cared for You," Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song (Award to songwriters)

" Cumberland Gap ," David Rawlings (David Rawlings and Gillian Welch, songwriters)

"I Wish You Well," The Mavericks (Raul Malo and Alan Miller, songwriters)

"If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (Jason Isbell, songwriter)

"It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White (Rodney Crowell, songwriter)

"My Only True Friend," Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard)

Best Bluegrass Album

Fiddler's Dream, Michael Cleveland

Laws of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters

Original, Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny

All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and the Rage

For the complete list of this year's nominees check out the official Grammy site.