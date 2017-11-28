Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town Top Country Grammy Nominations

Nominees for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, with Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton leading the country contingent, earning three nods apiece. Little Big Town earned mentions for Best Country Song, Best Country Album (The Breaker) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Better Man." That tune also earns Taylor Swift a nomination in the country category as songwriter. Chris Stapleton is up for Best Country Solo Performance for "Either Way," his From A Room: Vol. 1 is in the running for Best Country Album, and "Broken Halos" is nominated for Best Country Song.
Miranda Lambert scored a pair of nominations, with "Tin Man" in the running for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, though her album The Weight of These Wings was shut out. Lady Antebellum's Heart Break is up for Best Country Album and their "You Look Good" earned a nod in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, while newcomers
Hip-hop performer-producer Jay-Z leads this year's Grammy pack with eight nominations.
Here are the Grammy nominees in the country, Americana, bluegrass and roots music categories:
Best Country Song
"Better Man," Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)
"Broken Halos," Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
"Drinkin' Problem," Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach, songwriters
"Tin Man," Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Solo Performance
"Body Like a Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Losing You," Alison Krauss
"Tin Man," Miranda Lambert
"I Could Use a Love Song,” Maren Morris
"Either Way," Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Cosmic Hallelujah, Kenny Chesney
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Breaker, Little Big Town
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
"It Ain't My Fault," Brothers Osborne
"My Old Man," Zac Brown Band
"You Look Good," Lady Antebellum
"Better Man," Little Big Town
"Drinkin' Problem,"
Best
Southern Blood, Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day, Brent Cobb
Beast Epic, Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brand New Day, The Mavericks
Best American Roots Performance
"Killer Diller Blues,"
"Let My Mother Live," Blind Boys of
"Steer Your Way," Leonard Cohen
"I Never Cared for You," Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song (Award to songwriters)
"
"I Wish You Well," The Mavericks (Raul Malo and Alan Miller, songwriters)
"If We Were Vampires," Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (Jason Isbell, songwriter)
"It Ain't Over Yet," Rodney Crowell featuring Rosanne Cash and John Paul White (Rodney Crowell, songwriter)
"My Only True Friend," Gregg Allman (Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard)
Best
Fiddler's Dream, Michael Cleveland
Laws of Gravity, The Infamous Stringdusters
Original, Bobby Osborne
Universal Favorite, Noam Pikelny
All the Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live], Rhonda Vincent and the Rage
For the complete list of this year's nominees check out the official Grammy site.