Chris Stapleton to Perform at 'Concert for Charlottesville'

Chris Stapleton is lending his voice to an all-star concert on September 24th. "A Concert for Charlottesville," billed as "an evening of music and unity," is being held in response to the deadly violence that occurred in the city during a white-supremacist march on August 11th and 12th.

Charlottesville locals Dave Matthews Band organized and will host the concert, set for the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium. The show is free for members of the Charlottesville and UVA communities via an online ticketing system.

Along with Stapleton and Matthews, the concert will feature Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, the Roots, Cage the Elephant and Brittany Howard of the Alabama Shakes.

Attendees are encouraged to make donations to the Concert for Charlottesville Fund, which benefits victims of the tragedy and their families, as well as first responders. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed after being struck by a car during a counter-protest against white nationalists.