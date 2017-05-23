Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town to Perform on 'The Voice' Finale

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will perform on tonight's season finale of The Voice. The show's 12th season has leaned heavily on country music, with more than a few covers of Stapleton songs, especially by finalist Jesse Larson. During last night's penultimate episode, the big-voiced Larson sang "Woman," a song originally written by Stapleton.

The Voice wraps up tonight with Larson, a member of Adam Levine's team, facing off against remaining contestants Chris Blue, Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden. Along with Stapleton and Little Big Town, Miley Cyrus and former Voice coach CeeLo Green will also appear.

Coach Blake Shelton is vying for his sixth win, with Moulden and Duski both representing his team. Duski, a country-singing fan favorite, covered Garth Brooks' "The Dance" last night and duetted with Shelton on Hank Williams' "There's a Tear in My Beer."

The two-hour finale airs at 9:00 p.m./ET on NBC.