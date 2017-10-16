Chris Stapleton Details New Album 'From A Room, Volume 2'

Chris Stapleton's fans have known for most of 2017 that they could expect two new LPs from the Grammy winner this year, but now they have a release date and track list for the second of those, From A Room: Volume 2.

Last Friday, during the first of two sold-out appearances at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Kentucky native announced that his second album of the year will be released on December 1st. Its companion album, From A Room: Volume 1, was released on May 5th, going on to top the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and hitting Number Two on the Top 200.

Recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A (referenced in the album's title) and produced by Dave Cobb, From A Room: Volume 2 mirrors its predecessor in having a brief nine tracks. Among those are "Tryin' to Untangle My Mind," a song that Stapleton has recently been featuring in his live sets, and "Midnight Train to Memphis," which dates back to his days with the Steeldrivers. The album features a pair of covers, as well, in Kevin Welch's "Millionaire" – the opening track – and Homer Banks and Lester Snell's "Friendship," previously recorded by Pops Staples.

Stapleton's double-barreled approach on From A Room comes as the follow up to his solo debut, 2015's Traveller, a breakout album that topped the Billboard Top 200 and earned him the Grammy for Best Country Album. His All-American Road Show Tour stops at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday, October 19th.

The track list for Chris Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 2:

1. "Millionaire" (Kevin Welch)

2. "Hard Livin'" (Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel)

3. "Scarecrow in the Garden" (Chris Stapleton, Brice Long, Matt Fleener)

4. "Nobody's Lonely Tonight" (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

5. "Tryin' to Untangle My Mind" (Chris Stapleton, Jaron Boyer, Kendell Marvel)

6. "A Simple Song" (Chris Stapleton, Darrell Hayes)

7. "Midnight Train to Memphis" (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

8. "Drunkard's Prayer" (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark)

9. "Friendship" (Homer Banks, Lester Snell)