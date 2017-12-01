Chris Stapleton, Danielle Bradbery Lead New Country Album Releases

A pair of distinct-sounding country albums lead today's new music release day.

Chris Stapleton's From A Room: Volume 2 is one of the season's most-anticipated LPs. It's the acclaimed singer-songwriter's third solo album, and his second release of 2017 after the Grammy-nominated From A Room: Volume 1.

The new installment in Stapleton's From A Room series will follow in its predecessor's footsteps, with a batch of nine songs produced by Dave Cobb and recorded in Nashville's historic RCA Studio A.

Elsewhere, Danielle Bradbery returns with I Don't Believe We've Met. It's the second album by the onetime champ of The Voice and her first in four years. As the title suggests, it finds the young artist reintroducing herself after a hiatus.

Bradbery's new set includes 10 tracks, seven of which she co-wrote, and a fresh pop-country sound on display in lead single "Sway."