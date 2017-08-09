Chris Stapleton, Judds Reunion Added to Kenny Rogers Tribute Concert

As reported last month, Kenny Rogers announced his plans to retire from live performance in a storied career that spans more than 60 years. To commemorate his retirement, Rogers and an all-star roster of artists will take part in "All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration" at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, October 25th.

In advance of the celebration, a new batch of artists has been added as performers. Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire, Lady Antebellum and Wynonna Judd – performing solo as well as reuniting with her mother and Judds partner Naomi – will all join the beloved musician on stage at the celebration.

Previously announced performers include Dolly Parton, Little Big Town, Jamey Johnson, the Flaming Lips, Idina Menzel, Elle King, Alison Krauss, and Rogers himself. Rogers and Parton are slated to perform their last-ever duet at the concert.

In other Rogers news, the iconic country singer paid tribute to Glen Campbell, who died Tuesday at age 81. In a recollection for Rolling Stone Country, Rogers shared, "I'll remember him as a wonderful person for whom being a good person was more important than being a good singer. And that's what everybody should remember. I hope country music can appreciate what he gave and how valuable the loss is."

Rogers is currently on a farewell tour that runs through early November. Tickets for "All In for the Gambler: Kenny Rogers' Farewell Concert Celebration" are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to T.J. Martell Foundation and to the Kenny Rogers Children's Center.