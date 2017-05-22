See Chris Janson Party With Luke Bryan in Lively 'Fix a Drink' Video

The world may be going to hell in a handbasket, but it doesn't seem so bad when you're fixing drinks with the likes of Luke Bryan. At least, that's how Chris Janson makes life look in his new video for "Fix a Drink," which features a few of his most famous friends.

Janson and his pals head out to the woods on their assorted ATVs, with canoes and coolers in tow. They've got a pretty sweet makeshift bar at their campsite, with thirsty patrons that include Bryan, Dustin Lynch, LoCash and Michael Ray. In between serving up lines like, "the world's in the toilet and the market's in the tank," Janson is serving up drinks and blasting holes into old television sets.

"Fix a Drink" is the first single off Janson's forthcoming Fix a Drink EP, out June 9th. That EP follows Janson's 2015 debut album Buy Me a Boat, which featured his breakout single of the same name.

Janson will join Faith Hill and Tim McGraw on a handful of Soul2Soul tour this summer, with a stop at the CMA Music Festival in June.