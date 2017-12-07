Charlie Daniels' 2018 Volunteer Jam Adds Alison Krauss, Jamey Johnson

Since 1974, the Volunteer Jam concerts have showcased a wide array of artists and with the 2018 edition set for March 7th at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, next year's concert will continue that tradition and at the same time celebrate the legacy of Volunteer Jam founder Charlie Daniels.

In addition to the Charlie Daniels Band, Volunteer Jam XX: A Tribute to Charlie will feature appearances from Alison Krauss, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Blackberry Smoke, Bobby Bare, Chris Janson, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, the Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs. Additional special guests are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Eddie Montgomery, who announced this week that his upcoming Here's to You Tour will carry on the Montgomery Gentry name in tribute to his late duo partner Troy Gentry, will also take the stage to perform. Legendary musician/producer Don Was will serve as music director, presiding over an all-star house band that will include Chuck Leavell and Kenny Aronoff.

Hosted by Sirius XM radio personality Storme Warren, a portion of the proceeds from Volunteer Jam XX will be donated to the non-profit Journey Home Project, co-founded by Daniels and manager David Corlew to assist veterans after returning from service.

Artists who have performed at past Volunteer Jam concerts include Garth Brooks , Lynyrd Skynyrd, Dobie Gray, Jeannie Seeley, Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and many others. Daniels' 80th birthday was also celebrated at the 2016 Jam.