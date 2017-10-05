Carrie Underwood Unveils 'The Storyteller Tour' Concert Film

Carrie Underwood's blockbuster Storyteller Tour wrapped up nearly one year ago, but now fans can relive the experience at home: Underwood just announced plans to release a film documenting one stop of the trek. Carrie Underwood: The Storyteller Tour - Stories in the Round, Live from Madison Square Garden will be released on November 17th.

Related Carrie Underwood: See Backstage Photos of Storyteller Tour Country's superstar entertainer offers commentary and exclusive pictures from her sold-out tour

The new film, which will be available across digital platforms, will give viewers the entire concert experience, highlighting the special 360-degree stage setup Underwood used throughout the tour. Rolling Stone Country caught up with Underwood during the tour, and she explained her vision for the innovative stage setup.

"No matter where they were – standing, sitting, down low, up high – we are very careful to make sure that everybody would have a unique show," she told Rolling Stone Country.

Underwood first embarked on the Storyteller Tour in early 2016 in support of her 2015 album (and most recent release) Storyteller. The 92-date tour continued through the end of November 2016.

Full set list from The Storyteller Tour - Stories in the Round, Live from Madison Square Garden:

"Renegade Runaway"

"Last Name"/"Somethin’ Bad"

"Undo It"

"Good Girl"

"Church Bells"

"Cowboy Casanova"

"Heartbeat"

"Jesus, Take the Wheel"

"Wasted"

"Blown Away"

"Two Black Cadillacs"

"Dirty Laundry"

"Choctaw County Affair"

"I Will Always Love You"

"What I Never Knew I Always Wanted:

"Mountain Music" (featuring Easton Corbin and The Swon Brothers)

"Clock Don’t Stop"

"All-American Girl"

"Little Toy Guns"

"Before He Cheats"

"Smoke Break"

"Something in the Water"