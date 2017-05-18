Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Sing for Nashville Predators: Ram Report

The Nashville Predators face off against the Anaheim Ducks tonight in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup playoffs and some of Music City's country-star residents are sure to be in attendance. Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman tweeted photos of themselves at Tuesday night's game, where Urban became the latest country artist to sing the "Star Spangled Banner" before the puck drops.

Country stars performing the national anthem has become something of a tradition at home games of the Predators' playoff run, with Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Vince Gill all doing the honor. Carrie Underwood, who is married to team captain Mike Fisher, has also lent her pipes to the "Star Spangled Banner." There's no word yet on who may take the ice at Bridgestone Arena to sing tonight.

The Preds have made it into the Western Conference Finals for the first time in team history, sending Music City into a Stanley Cup frenzy. Their success in the playoffs has also necessitated a new venue for the CMT Music Awards: the June 7th special will air live from Nashville's Music City Center instead of its usual home at the Bridgestone.