Carrie Underwood Injured in Fall, Cancels Country Rising Appearance

Carrie Underwood has canceled her appearance at Sunday's Country Rising benefit after suffering injuries in a fall Friday night at her Nashville-area home, according to the Tennessean.



Related See Carrie Underwood's Tribute to Las Vegas Victims at CMA Awards Singer's performance of hymn "Softly and Tenderly" during In Memoriam segment concludes with emotional remembrance of shooting victims

The singer fell on a set of steps outside her home and suffered a broken wrist, for which she was treated at a local hospital. Her husband, ex-NHL star Mike Fisher, was out of town at the time and returned home to be with her. Later, she thanked her fans for their well wishes and speculated that her recovery "might take some time."

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

Prior to the accident, Underwood was slated to participate in Sunday's all-star Country Rising concert at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The sold-out benefit show is geared toward raising money for hurricane relief efforts as well as to aid victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Other performers announced for the event include Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Keith Urban.

Last Wednesday, Underwood co-hosted the 51st CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley for a 10th straight year. She also played an important role in the community grieving process with her performance of the hymn "Softly and Tenderly" as screens flashed the names and photos of the 58 lives lost during the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy.

Underwood's next scheduled concert dates are a Grand Ole Opry doubleheader on December 9th, when the program moves from the Opry House to the Ryman Auditorium for the holidays.