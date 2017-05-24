Carrie Underwood, George Strait to Receive Home State Honors

Carrie Underwood and George Strait are set to receive some of the highest honors their respective states have to offer.

Underwood has been selected to enter the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. A native of Checotah, Oklahoma, the country star will be inducted this fall by fellow Sooner State natives Vince Gill and Kristen Chenoweth. Underwood joins previous inductees Reba McEntire, Toby Keith and Blake Shelton.

Strait, meanwhile, has been named the Texas State Musician of 2017. The Texas State Legislature bestowed the honor upon the timeless trad-country singer, noting Strait's support of the Lone Star State. Other Texans to receive the honor include Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons.

Both Underwood and Strait have made appearances around Nashville of late. Underwood has been a fixture at the games of the Nashville Predators, cheering on her husband, team captain Mike Fisher, as the Preds chase the Stanely Cup. And Strait recently hosted an intimate tasting of his new tequila brand Código 1530 at RCA Studio A on Music Row – where he recorded his very first album Strait Country in 1981.