Nearly a dozen country headliners, including Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and George Strait, will share the stage in Nashville this fall when the all-star Country Rising benefit show is held at the Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 12th.

Announced Friday afternoon, the concert will donate its profits to hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands affected by recent storms. Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Reba McEntire will all perform, with a number of additional artists expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

Similar concerts have popped up throughout the country. Strait and Stapleton both performed at San Antonio's Hand in Hand benefit show on September 12th, joining a handful of performers with Red Dirt roots — including Lyle Lovett, Miranda Lambert and Robert Earl Keen — in raising money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Last weekend, Stapleton also made an appearance at the all-genre concert for unity in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Tickets for "Country Rising: Nashville Gives for Hurricane Relief" go on sale Friday, October 6th. The evening's proceeds will be distributed to charitable organizations and recovery programs by the Country Rising Fund, which was established earlier to help those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria.