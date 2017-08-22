Carly Pearce Unveils Debut Album 'Every Little Thing'

Upon her signing to Big Machine Label Group earlier this year, Carly Pearce revealed plans to release a full-length debut album sometime in 2017. In an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM's The Highway on Tuesday, Pearce shared the album's long-awaited details.

Every Little Thing is slated for an October 13th release. Produced by Busbee (Maren Morris, Lady Antebellum), the 13-song collection features the hit title track, as well as previously released tunes "If My Name Was Whiskey" and "Dare Ya." Writers on the album include Busbee, Shane McAnally, Natalie Hemby, and Pearce herself, who contributes eight co-writes.

Pearce was named one of Rolling Stone Country's New Country Artists You Need to Known in summer of 2015. Earlier this year, she performed "Every Little Thing" – the breakout track that earned her a record deal – on the Grand Ole Opry.

Pearce is currently out on the road as part of Bobby Bones' Funny and Alone Stand Up Comedy Tour. She'll accompany Brett Young on his Caliville tour beginning October 14th in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Here's the full Every Little Thing track list:

1. "Hide The Wine" (Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey)

2. "Careless" (Carly Pearce, Emily Shackelton)

3. "Every Little Thing" (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)f

4. "Everybody Gonna Talk" (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Weisband)

5. "Catch Fire" (busbee, Natalie Hemby)

6. "If My Name Was Whiskey" (Carly Pearce, busbee, Shane McAnally)

7. "Color" (Carly Pearce, busbee, Laura Veltz)

8. "I Need A Ride Home" (Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins, Hillary Lindsey)

9. "Doin' It Right" (Carly Pearce, Oscar Charles, Allison Veltz)

10. "Feel Somethin'" (busbee, Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally)

11. "You Know Where To Find Me" (Carly Pearce, busbee, Emily Shackelton)

12. "Honeysuckle" (busbee, Barry Dean, Hillary Lindsey)

13. "Dare Ya" (Carly Pearce, Joe Ginsberg, Allison Veltz)