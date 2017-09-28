Cam Unveils 2017 Best Coast Tour of California, Pacific Northwest

Cam is one of several California natives currently making their mark on contemporary country music, along with Jon Pardi and Brett Young. It's only fitting, then, that the "Burning House" performer would name her upcoming headlining trek the Best Coast Tour.

The just-announced tour, which shares its name with the popular indie rock band fronted by Bethany Cosentino, will kick off November 28th at San Luis Obispo, California's Madonna Inn and then snake up the West Coast before wrapping up in Portland, Oregon on December 16th. Cam's first headlining tour since 2016's Burning House Tour, the Best Coast Tour will feature support from singer-songwriter Logan Mize. Tickets for the Best Coast Tour go on sale Friday, September 29th.

Cam is currently working on a follow-up to her 2015 major label debut album Untamed, though no details are currently available. She recently opened for Harry Styles during his tour stop at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Cam's Best Coast Tour date:

November 28 – San Luis Obispo, California @ Madonna Inn

November 29 – San Francisco, California @ Bimbo's 365 Club

November 30 – Bakersfield, California @ Buck Owens Crystal Palace

December 1 – San Diego, California @ Moonshine Beach

December 5 – West Hollywood, California @ The Troubadour

December 7 – Pioneertown, California @ Pappy & Harriet's

December 14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom

December 15 – Seattle, Washington @ The Crocodile

December 16 – Portland, Oregon @ Hawthorne Theater