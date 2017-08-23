Hear the Cadillac Three's Poetic Rallying Cry 'American Slang'

Ahead of their album release on Friday, Nashville natives the Cadillac Three have released a new song, "American Slang," off their upcoming third full-length, Legacy. The mid-tempo anthem shows the band's growth, with a danceable Southern rock track tailor-made for arena-sized sing-alongs.

Related See the Cadillac Three's Nostalgic 'Legacy' Video Childhood friends Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray look back on their journey with title song from new album

"American Slang" is the first of two songs that TC3 singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston and drummer Neil Mason co-wrote with Grammy-winning songwriter Lori McKenna (Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind"). "Love Me Like Liquor" pops up later in the record and boasts a guest vocal by the Boston-based musician.

"It was more like a poem," Johnston tells Rolling Stone Country of first reading McKenna's words to the song. "It was super cool; it was out there. I read it and said, 'Yes, we have to write this kind of thing.'"

He adds, "I'm not saying we're Springsteen, but this song is the perfect mix of the way I heard 'Born to Run.' I was so glad when we got done writing it and cutting it that we had a song that makes me feel that way. It's the reason this record has taken on this different beast. We feel like we really did something and are really proud of it."

The band is currently touring in the south, with stops in North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama before returning to Nashville for its sold-out show at the Ryman Auditorium on August 31st, with Ray Wylie Hubbard opening.