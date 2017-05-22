Brothers Osborne on Trump-Skewering Video, Touring With Chris Stapleton

Country music videos have been on a creative streak this quarter, with artists filming particularly inspired clips for their singles. See Old Dominion's real-life Nintendo game treatment for "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart" or Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris' big budget cops-and-robbers video for "Craving You."

And then there's Brothers Osborne's guerilla-filmmaking win for "Ain't My Fault." An homage to the 1991 Patrick Swayze/Keanu Reeves movie Point Break, the video, directed by Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, delivers a pointed bit of presidential commentary, with bandits in prez masks on the run from the cops. In the end, the "Donald Trump" character's fate is sealed by a looming wall he can't scale. For a genre that is now seemingly afraid of making even the slightest political statement, the scene can be taken as a thumb of the nose to the leader of the free world and his ballyhooed border wall.

But Brothers Osborne guitar player John Osborne, who makes up the reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Duo of the Year with sibling TJ Osborne, says the video isn't some great revelation about their personal politics.

"Our fans understand who we are. It's not difficult to find out the type of people we are," he tells Rolling Stone Country. "The last thing we want to do is start preaching at people. That's not what anyone wants."

Rather, Osborne says, the goal of the video was to offer some levity in an increasingly divided and agitated America.

"Politics has become such a dark part of American culture lately. It sucks for everybody, whether you're Republican, Democrat or in the middle. Everyone is just pissed off. And we are too. But we wanted to make people laugh," says Osborne, who offers that some of the "Stay a Little Longer" group's more conservative fans found the humor in the video. "They were responding online saying, 'This actually made me laugh.' So if you can laugh at yourself, you're in a good spot. Hopefully it teaches you to not take things so seriously."

"Ain't My Fault" is the latest single off Brothers Osborne's debut album Pawn Shop and stands as a highlight of their concerts. The duo is currently on tour with Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show, where they've been met by especially receptive crowds.

"It's a certain type of audience. It's a crowd that wants to hear singing and playing and they want to hear some gritty bluesy shit," says Osborne. "A lot of [artists] try to steer away from getting too bluesy, but you watch Chris play, and he's just ripping your heart out for two hours with blues and country music. His fans eat it up, not because Chris is some hot new thing, but because he's that fucking good."

The tour rolls through the West this week, with a pair of back-to-back shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.