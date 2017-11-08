See Brothers Osborne Headline Rolling Stone's 'Live Nashville' Party

Rolling Stone Country staged its annual Live Nashville party on Tuesday night at Marathon Music Works. Presented by Ram, the concert featured performances by headliners Brothers Osborne, Brent Cobb and Lucie Silvas.

Brothers, the reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year, delivered their typically high-octane set, propelled by singer TJ Osborne's booming vocals and guitarist John Osborne's nimble playing. His solo on the band's Number One hit "Stay a Little Longer" was a showstopper, while the thundering "It Ain't My Fault" put an exclamation point on the evening. The video for the song was also an early winner at the 51st CMA Awards, taking home the prize for Music Video of the Year.

Watch our recap of the Live Nashville party, which also captures the performances of Cobb and Silvas.