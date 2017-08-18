Brett Young Plots Headlining Caliville Tour

Just a little over a year ago, Brett Young was named by Rolling Stone Country as one of "10 Country Artists You Should Know." In the interim, he's enjoyed a pair of Number One songs in "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." Now the California native has announced his first headlining tour, which will include "Every Little Thing" singer Carly Pearce.
The Caliville Tour runs from October 14th through December over 14 dates across the Midwest and East Coast. It draws its name from an ethos and identity Young claims, bringing his California roots to his new home of Nashville – a moniker that has also been bestowed on a clothing company he co-founded.
"There is a lot of California in my. . . sound, and a ton of it is the laid-back nature of Southern Californians and the beach. But it's a melting pot for music," Young told RSC in February.
It's been a busy summer for Young, who's traveled the U.S. and Canada in support of Lady Antebellum's You Look Good World Tour along with fellow opener Kelsea Ballerini. While that series of dates wraps in South Africa, Young will conclude his role at the last stop of the England leg in London on October 10th.
Caliville Tour Dates:
Oct. 14 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater
Oct. 21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Oct. 28 – Sarasota, FL @ White Buffalo Saloon
Nov. 2 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
Nov. 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Nov. 4 – Charlotte, NC @ Coyote Joe's
Nov. 11 – Knoxville, TN @ Cotton Eyed Joe's
Nov. 18 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
Nov. 29 – Oxford, OH @ Brick Street Bar – Miami U
Dec. 1 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
Dec. 2 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
Dec. 9 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Texas Club
Dec. 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
Dec. 16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave